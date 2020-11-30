State Debate: Really?, says the Racine Journal Times, death threats after a football game?

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the paper never thought it would need to write an editorial about death threats emanating from a football game. But, that's exactly what happened to Packers' wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling after his fumble led to an Indianapolis Colts' victory a week ago. So-called fans who would threaten a player's life are just plain ignorant, the paper proclaims.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that the State Supreme Court has come to the rescue of legislative Republicans in their inaction over Covid-19, assuming jurisdiction to deal with the governor's mandate. Meanwhile, he blasts the GOP leaders for their hypocrisy in claiming that local governments should decide on virus safety while they spent the past decade limiting local control.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey maintains that just having to ask a president whether he will be leaving the White House after losing the election speaks volumes about where we are as a nation today. That this is treated as an actual news story says it all, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes about Wauwatosa's identity crisis. He wonders if the Milwaukee suburb is a harbor for white nationalists or a place that cares about racial equality. Murphy examines the recent violence that has erupted in the suburb and how its residents and city officials are responding to it.
Commenting on the fact that Milwaukee County's vote recount actually showed Joe Biden gaining votes over Donald Trump, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders whether since Wisconsin's ten electoral votes won't alter the election's outcome, whether the Trump campaign will pursue further action in state courts.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that police officers are quitting in droves in Milwaukee and Madison thanks to a negative media narrative and an anti-police vocal activist community. He predicts that fewer police will mean more crime.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!