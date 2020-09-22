State Debate: RBG's death and the Supreme Court battle ahead lead the commentary

The future looked brighter and then RBG died, writes Dominique Paul Noth in a posting on his political blog. He laments that she won't be given a meaningfui mourning period, noting that within hours of her death the political maneuvering began in earnest, sparking a heated controversy that will continue for weeks.
The justice's death spawned a palpable fear, adds columnist Bill Kaplan in WisOpinion and for good reason. If Trump is able to appoint another justice in his mold, health care protections under the Affordable Care Act will be in jeopardy along with the many advances made by Ruth Bader Ginsburg's years on the court, he writes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a comment from former Labor secretary Robert Reich that reminds those who have tested positive for Covid-19 now have a pre-existing condition and, if the court dismantles the ACA insurance companies will be able to use that to deny coverage or demand higher premiums.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says that both Wisconsin U.S. senators are hypocrites when it comes to whether the body should act on Donald Trump's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court. He says that Ron Johnson has flip-flopped on insisting a justice shouldn't be appointed during an election year while Tammy Baldwin has also did a .180 over her 2016 insistence that Barack Obama's appointee should get a vote.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that universities are right to call off spring break during the pandemic. As we wait to someday return to normal, the paper says, it's wise to head off clear threats that could spread the virus, which a spring break would do.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen hails a decision to reverse a Scott Walker-era DNR ruling that would have allowed an out-of-state mining firm to fill in valuable wetlands in Monroe County. Coupled with another ruling that allows conservationists to contest public acreage for a private golf course near Sheboygan shows how far Walker's DNR attacked state wetlands.
