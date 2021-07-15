State Debate: Racine's Deer District, Eau Claire's bad water, police body cams occupy today's commentary

The Racine Journal Times praises the city's park district in cooperation with several local business groups to set up a "Deer District -- Racine" to emulate the Milwaukee site where thousands watch the Bucks' games on huge televisions next to the Fiserv Forum. It's a great idea to bring people together to celebrate the Bucks' success, the paper adds.
Now it's Eau Claire that is being hit with toxins in its drinking water that State Republican legislators refuse to confront, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He points to the Legislature's GOP-controlled budget writing committee removing a provision to set standards for "forever" chemicals. That's coupled with refusing to provide funds for lead pipe removal and standards for manure contamination of water wells.
Speaking of news from Eau Claire, the Leader-Telegram notes that the city's Catholic schools have been able to buck a nationwide trend at lower enrollment, even through the pandemic. The paper says that is great news for diverse educational opportunities in the city, but many challenges remain.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a blog written by Madison Ald. Charles Myadze answering what he says are falsehoods about police body cameras. The Black alder is particularly upset with claims by some Council members that the Black community is opposed to the cameras which, he says, is erroneous.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that Gov. Tony Evers is flush with cash for his re-election bid next year. Although he's in better shape financially than his predecessor Scott Walker was at this time before the 2018 election, he still has a long way to go to match Walker's war chest from that election year, Murphy declares.
Blogger Bill Stokes contends he's got this all figured out as billionaires launch themselves into outer space. Having destroyed the Planet Earth for profit, Stokes maintains, they are heading for better places while leaving the rest of us here on Earth to suffer the consequences.