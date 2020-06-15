State Debate: Racine police chief speaks out; Vos, Fitzgerald accused of cheap shots

The Racine Journal Times publishes a commentary from the city's chief of police, Art Howell, who asks where do we go from here? He answers that the next step is obviously to capture and transfer the energy that has been generated since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to meaningful action right here at home. He describes some of the initiatives in which the city's police have been involved and outlines his feelings about the protests.
Treason is the reason Confederate statues need to be removed, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He adds that he understands most of the outrage over the monuments have to do with slavery and the depicted people's support for it, but the fact they participated in treason is why they should never be honored.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson weighs in on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' "secret" comment blaming coronavirus spread on "immigrant culture" and the "phony" outrage by Vos and State Sen. Scott Fitzgerald over Gov. Tony Evers' recording of a discussion he had with them about the virus. Never let a cheap shot moment go unexploited, Peterson comments.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson writes that even Democrats are criticizing Evers for the taping, apparently done by one of the governor's staffers without his knowledge. He singles out Dem minority leader Gordon Hintz and Milwaukee Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes yet another delay by the Foxconn executives. This one, he says, is blamed on the coronavirus which has prevented the Taiwanese corporate giant from completing an audit required by the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska finally sees the acclaimed movie "The Post," the story of the machinations behind the Washington Post's publication of the Pentagon Papers during the Richard Nixon era. He laments that times have changed and now insists that where once newspapers printed columns by those who disagree with them, they, the New York Times, for instance, won't and when they do, all hell breaks loose like it did last week with the Sen. Tom Cotton op-ed that infuriated staffers of color.
Business blogger John Torinus comments that former Milwaukee conservative talk show host Charlie Sykes, who has now emerged in Washington as a harsh critic of Donald Trump, must be smiling at Trump's bad polling numbers. Torinus is happy that Sykes has finally emerged as a "never Trumper" like himself.
