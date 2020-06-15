State Debate: Racine police chief speaks out; Vos, Fitzgerald accused of cheap shots

The Racine Journal Times publishes a commentary from the city's chief of police, Art Howell, who asks where do we go from here? He answers that the next step is obviously to capture and transfer the energy that has been generated since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis to meaningful action right here at home. He describes some of the initiatives in which the city's police have been involved and outlines his feelings about the protests.

Treason is the reason Confederate statues need to be removed, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He adds that he understands most of the outrage over the monuments have to do with slavery and the depicted people's support for it, but the fact they participated in treason is why they should never be honored.