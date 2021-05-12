State Debate: Racine paper wants Wisconsin to look to Iowa on redistricting

Look to Iowa on how to draw our legislative maps, declares the Racine Journal Times. Since 1980, redistricting in Iowa has been done by a nonpartisan legislative staff that must adhere to strict guidelines in determining political boundaries. It's time for Wisconsin to abandon its partisan gerrymandered system, the paper editorializes.
State Rep. LaKeshia Myers, a Milwaukee Democrat, posts a WisOpinion column calling Wisconsin legislative Republicans miseducated. The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee showed it doesn't much value Wisconsin citizens as it threw out Gov. Tony Evers' proposals that would have expanded Medicaid and funded four-year kindergarten, for instance.
M.D. Kittle, the chief right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogger and who is a major promoter of the so-called Wisconsin Spotlight investigative team, proclaims that an elections complain has now been filed against Milwaukee County because it allowed "liberal" third-party groups to work with election officials last November.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson notes that Wisconsin's Republican congressmen have been silent on the debate over Liz Cheney's future as a leader in the GOP House caucus. He notes that 8th District Cong. Mike Gallagher, who rallied to Cheney's defense after Jan. 6th, has not said a word this time around, a sign that he's flip flopping? Wigderson wonders.
In another Right Wisconsin posting, Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, contends that a Wisconsin Examiner piece is another false portrayal of the costs of school vouchers. He presents a list of what he claims are inaccuracies about the cost to public schools because of the vouchers.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of a Washington Post story that discloses that polluted air from agriculture CAFOs is actually spreading more dangerous airborne particles than coal mines. Yes, he adds, Wisconsin Republican leaders are all in encouraging more CAFOs in the state.