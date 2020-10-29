State Debate: Racine paper slams lack of Biden probe; Blogger insists Trump's anti-science will cost him

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the Hunter Biden story shouldn't have been hidden. The paper complains that Sens. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Chuck Grassley of Iowa have pushed a scenario that there was a conflict of interest involving then Vice Present Joe Biden and his son Hunter's work in Ukraine, but reports on it have been banned by Twitter and Facebook.
The La Crosse Tribune puts a plug in for the concept of paid family leave, pointing out that eight states have adopted such policies and have shown great success in advancing the health of families. The paper notes that many Republicans, realizing the support paid leave has from women, are on board with the idea. The Tribune says now is the time to act.
On WisOpinion, Democratic consultant Brendan Flanagan believes that the World Trade Organization ruling that found many of Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products to be illegal will help Joe Biden in next week's election. Many Americans realize that they've been paying higher prices for certain goods because of the tariffs, he writes, and the WTO ruling adds to the dislike of them.
On the Wisconsin Budget Project blog, Tamarine Cornelius writes that Latina women have to work a year and ten months to make as much money as a white man does in just a year. She makes similar comparisons of wages to observe Latina Women's Equal Pay Day.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey predicts that Trump's spitting in the face of science will cost him the election next Tuesday. As he continues to hold rallies and dismisses the spread of the virus, he's turning more and more Americans off who want a leader to be honest with them, he maintains.
On the MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee conservative talk show host Dan O'Donnell contends that the Supreme Court, in its ruling that Wisconsin absentee votes need to be delivered by election day, "restores free and fair elections" in the state.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts links to two articles about wolves that point out the myths involving the animals. Rowen notes that there seems to be a link between the outbreak of viruses and the destruction of nature around us. In that vein, he recommends reading the articles that support the return of wolves to the environment.
