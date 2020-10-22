State Debate: Racine Journal Times warns of danger to poor people when lockdowns occur

Covid lockdowns have pitfalls for the poor, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that a World Health Organization official has warned of the severe harm to poor people when lockdowns are enacted. They should only be used as a last resort, he said. The paper said all this must be taken into consideration when developing responses to the pandemic.
Noting the latest news about the Foxconn development and the lack of any work being performed there, Political Environment blogger James Rowen contends that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is now sitting atop twin Wisconsin debacles -- the lack of response to the coronavirus crisis and the Foxconn fiasco.
In a WisOpinion column, Brown County Democrat Jarrett Brown insists that Donald Trump's policies are hurting the state's working families. Working families haven't fared well under the president, he adds, and now he wants to weaken health care as well.
In a posting on the conservative blog site Empower Wisconsin, UW-Madison Prof. Ryan Owens claims that virtual learning is exposing leftward lurch in public schools. He says he's been sitting alongside his children and like many parents has a front-row seat to how educators are indoctrinating kids, including one who told his students they need to be activists and another who implied Donald Trump is a white supremacist. He's appalled, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Antifa, Black Lives Matter and Freedom Inc. tactics are being used in his southwest side neighborhood to tear down Trump for president signs. He calls it the intolerance of the political left which seeks to destroy free speech.
On his Kickass blog, retired Wisconsin journalist Bill Stokes exhibits some home-town pride over Barron County judge James Babler's ruling to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers' order to limit crowd size in taverns and other public places But, Stokes adds, he wonders if it will make any difference because tavern owners aren't heeding the orders anyway.
