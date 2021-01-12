State Debate: Racine Journal Times wants Tony Evers to step on the gas with the vaccine

The Racine Journal Times implores Gov. Tony Evers to speed up the COVID vaccine to Wisconsin residents. Where's the rollout plan?, the newspaper asks. The governor should get off the dime and start pushing state health officials to get the vaccine into people's arms, says the editorial.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, in a Right Wisconsin posting, insists the Legislature is working hard with the governor to come up with a COVID relief plan. He says the Senate, in particular, wants to get something done immediately, but he adds that the bill must contain liability protections for businesses, schools and churches, a possible sticking point with the governor.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees a delicious irony in the group called the Lincoln Project, formed by anti-Trump Republicans that worked hard against the president in the November election, now coming after Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. It's founder has warned Johnson that it will make sure his betrayal and sedition will mark him as a bigger villain that even the late Joe McCarthy.
Veteran political columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion column, adds that the state has to make sure that Johnson is never re-elected should he decide to run for another term in 2022. Kaplan says Johnson hears conspiratorial voices on the election, but he can't hear the voices of his own people suffering for lack of pandemic aid, which he opposed.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's office, wrote her a profane note and sat on her chair with his foot on her desk, the epitome of the Trump mob. He says he's always said that so many of Trump's backers are woefully uneducated who are easily swayed by a man like Trump and Barnett is a prime example.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin claims that "liberal election officials" in the state stuck it to Donald Trump with their recount bills. Kittle contends that the "liberals" in Dane and Milwaukee Counties padded the costs of recounting the votes and rented expensive venues to do so when they could have used public sites.
