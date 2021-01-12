 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Debate: Racine Journal Times wants Tony Evers to step on the gas with the vaccine

State Debate: Racine Journal Times wants Tony Evers to step on the gas with the vaccine

The Racine Journal Times implores Gov. Tony Evers to speed up the COVID vaccine to Wisconsin residents. Where's the rollout plan?, the newspaper asks. The governor should get off the dime and start pushing state health officials to get the vaccine into people's arms, says the editorial.

State Sen. Howard Marklein, in a Right Wisconsin posting, insists the Legislature is working hard with the governor to come up with a COVID relief plan. He says the Senate, in particular, wants to get something done immediately, but he adds that the bill must contain liability protections for  businesses, schools and churches, a possible sticking point with the governor.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen sees a delicious  irony in the group called the Lincoln Project, formed by anti-Trump Republicans that worked hard against the president in the November election, now coming after Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson. It's founder has warned Johnson that it will make sure his betrayal and sedition will mark him as a bigger villain that even the late Joe McCarthy. 

Veteran political columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion column, adds that the state has to make sure that Johnson is never re-elected should he decide to run for another term in 2022. Kaplan says Johnson hears conspiratorial voices on the election, but he can't hear the voices of his own people suffering for lack of pandemic aid, which he opposed.

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls Richard Barnett, the Arkansas man who broke into Nancy Pelosi's office, wrote her a profane note and sat on her chair with his foot on her desk, the epitome of the Trump mob. He says he's always said that so many of Trump's backers are woefully uneducated who are easily swayed by a man like Trump and Barnett is a prime example.

M.D. Kittle of the right-wing website Empower Wisconsin claims that "liberal election officials" in the state stuck it to Donald Trump with their recount bills. Kittle contends that the "liberals" in Dane and Milwaukee Counties padded the costs of recounting the votes and rented expensive venues to do so when they could have used public sites.

.

State Debate Illustration NEW

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Plain Talk: The unmasking of the truly deplorable
Dave Zweifel

Plain Talk: The unmasking of the truly deplorable

"We saw lots of those deplorables this week as they stormed the nation's citadel of democracy, the U.S. Capitol, in an attempt to stage a coup that would keep the most deplorable of all, Donald Trump, in office for at least four more years."

Editorial: Call it fascism
Editorial

Editorial: Call it fascism

"There is nothing radical about impeaching Donald Trump. It is the proper and necessary response to a president who incites mob violence against not just Congress but the rule of law."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics