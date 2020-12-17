State Debate: Racine Journal Times wants kids back in school

Follow Dr. Fauci's advice and send the kids back to school, trumpets the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. We've rightfully been following the advice of the health experts, the paper adds, so now is the time to heed the advice that the spread of the coronavirus in schools isn't at all bad.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, GOP Sen. Chris Kapenga agrees, but complains that Gov. Tony Evers has been mostly silent about the matter and questioning why he isn't speaking out as the former superintendent of schools. Is he trying to avoid accountability for education results?, Kapenga asks.
Speaking of Right Wisconsin, its editor James Wigderson comments on what he calls the governor's war on Christmas. He notes that the small tree placed in the Capitol's rotunda by two Republican legislators was quickly removed. If only the governor was as quick in getting unemployment benefits paid, he comments.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson insists the shame of the Republicans is their blind loyalty to tyranny. The last four years have been the darkest in the party's history, Jackson writes, and in the last few weeks they have laid waste to any respect for the nation they claim to represent.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska parodies the Donald Trump holdouts in his blog today, comparing them to the fabled Japanese holdouts Hiroo Onoda and Teryo Nakamura who never admitted that Japan lost the war. He says the Trump holdouts are twittering in the underbrush of social media, never giving up their contention that Trump won the election.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey complains that State Rep. John Nygren deceived voters and after winning, resigns and takes a job as a lobbyist. It was a shameless act, the blogger insists, running and then a month later resigning, forcing a costly special election.
Stand up and cheer for Beloit's big win, proclaims the Beloit Daily News. The city has retained its minor league baseball team, the Snappers, and apparently it will be in the city for a long time. The Miami Marlins have made that possible, making the team a high A baseball club, it adds.
