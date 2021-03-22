State Debate: Racine Journal Times slams long delay in trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

The Racine Journal Times calls the constant delays in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing two demonstrators in Kenosha last summer, inexcusable. Seven months have passed, yet the district attorney and Rittenhouse's lawyers say they need more time to gather evidence. That rings hollow, the paper editorializes, justice delayed is justice denied.
The Janesville Gazette editorializes that it's about time that Gov. Tony Evers opened the doors to vaccines for everyone over age 16. The paper maintains that the state's vaccination procedures were bungled at the beginning and the vaccine roll out was delayed as a result.
Commenting on the Georgia mass killing of last week, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey maintains that religious control over sex leads to problems. Not only do the Atlanta murders lead to questions about our leaders demonizing Asians, but call attention to how extreme conservative churches can harm their members.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson slams superintendent of public schools candidate Jill Underly for being a hypocrite. She's against taxpayer support of private schools, but sent her own children to a Catholic school five years ago. Wigderson accuses her of wanting to deny school choice to the poor.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that Ald. Paul Skidmore is owed an apology from numerous corners. Although a forensic voice analysis reports that it can't determine who actually used the "c" word addressed to a speaker at a City Council public hearing, Blaska is sure it wasn't Skidmore as other Council members have claimed.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson anoints Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert the kook of the month. He bases that award on an address she made with constituents from her district in which she predicted that several Democratic House members would be arrested in coming weeks and many more will resign.
Unfortunately, blogs Dominique Paul Noth on Dom's Domain, politics is putting Wisconsin in the racist spotlight. There's a reason Ron Johnson says that things he saying and that's because he believes it will fly well with Wisconsin voters. And if it doesn't, he adds, Johnson can always withdraw and not run again.