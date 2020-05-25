State Debate: Racine Journal Times says state's university system needs to make cutbacks now

Unfortunately, UW System President Ray Cross is right that the university campuses need to start cutting costs now, says the Racine Journal Times in an editorial. The schools are facing a bleak financial future, the paper points out, and there is no time to lose in finding ways to ease the strain.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that a study shows that Wisconsin ranks among the ten top states that are risking uncontrolled Covid-19 spread. He congratulates Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley and legislative Republican leaders for bringing the state this distinction.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn's father, Sam, a Milwaukee Republican activist, defends his son's dissension in the court's decision to overturn Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home rules. He says he isn't a lawyer and doesn't know which side was right, but he adds that Justice Hagedorn stayed true to how he said he would act in making decisions.
The Wisconsin Budget Project posts a blog that outlines how the state's families and communities would benefit from the latest stimulus package passed by the House and is awaiting action in the Senate. It's the comprehensive action that we sorely need now, it adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a Strassburg cartoon listing "more QAnon's Obama conspiracy theories, including one that he got a huge payday by masterminding the Houston Astro's sign stealing scam.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is chortling over Dem presidential candidate Joe Biden's remark that blacks who vote for Donald Trump aren't black. "White man race cards black man," says Blaska. How is that not racist?, he demands.
