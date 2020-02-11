State Debate: Racine Journal Times says 'no' to later bar closing plan

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that a 4 a.m. closing time for bars during the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee isn't needed. Nothing good happens after 1 a.m., the paper quotes a bartender as proclaiming. While the later closing hours is for a short period (and includes Racine), the paper notes, it is the start of a slippery slope that will be used for other events.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece on WisOpinion, praises Mitt Romney for giving America a lesson in civic duty and patriotism. The Utah U.S. senator stood apart from Republicans like Wisconsin's Ron Johnson in voting to impeach Trump, no matter the costs to himself, Kaplan adds.
On the Empower Wisconsin website. M.D. Kittle says Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is itching to spend the state's budget surplus. No amount of your taxpayer money will be enough to satisfy Evers' big government agenda, Kittle contends.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is bemused by Republicans attacking "socialism" while shoveling huge amounts of taxpayer money to wealthy allies. Ron Johnson, for instance, bad mouths socialism except, of course, when it benefits him through low interest business loans and other government help, Rowen writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska continues to revel in last week's "bad week" for the Democrats. He singles out New York Times columnist David Leonhardt's Sunday column which stated that Democrats didn't enjoy the week that included Donald Trump's acquittal by the Republican Senate and the debacle in the Iowa caucus.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson, meanwhile, is delighted by a New York Times story Sunday that reported Wisconsin's Waukesha County is warming even more to Donald Trump. Wigderson, who is quoted in the news story, noted that the county had gone for Ted Cruz in the 2016 primary, but now is OK with Trump.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey attended the All-City spelling bee over the weekend and writes how proud he is of the young people who took part in the event that took three hours to complete. It says a lot about today's kids, he adds.