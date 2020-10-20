State Debate: Racine Journal Times not sure of state's stance on Foxconn tax credits

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the work on the Foxconn plant is continuing and asks what difference does it make if it isn't exactly as the corporation once planned. The paper says the plant may not be employing as originally planned by now, but work is proceeding and the state, which denied tax breaks to Foxconn earlier this month, needs to be more transparent.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, comments on Donald Trump's rally in Janesville over the weekend and how overly irresponsible it was in the height of a coronavirus tsunami in the Badger state. Pus, he notes U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson commenting that he didn't think the rally was "particularly dangerous at all."
In his Kickass blog, Bill Stokes suggests that Wisconsin may be the first state to be kicked out of the union for doing dumb things. He lists some of those dumb things, including electing narcissistic legislators who insist on infecting citizens with a deadly virus in order to keep the state's taverns open.
M.D. Kittle, posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, is aghast that Madison schools have decided to continue online classes until at least Jan. 22, 2021. This despite the fact there hasn't been a single death reported in the state in ages infant to 19.
Despite his many visits to Wisconsin, Donald Trump's campaign may be writing off the state as we near election day, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says. One sign of that, he notes, is campaign spending. The Trump campaign is being outspent in Wisconsin by Joe Biden by nearly 2 to 1.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Matt Rothschild insists that Judge Amy Coney Barrett is not pro-life. She opposes the Affordable Care Act and eschews wearing masks and social distancing during a pandemic, he writes. Neither of that promotes life, he adds.
