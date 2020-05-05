State Debate: Racine Journal Times joins the open up now cry, insisting all businesses are essential

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson chimes in, writing that the public is fascinated by protesters dying to get back to work. Peterson insists that many of those small mobs of protesters are adolescent bullies who have to be reminded to keep their Confederate flags and Nazi signs at home.

Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman asks if you remember when the Act 10 protesters stormed the State Capitol with their AR-15s? Nope, neither can I, he answers his own question.

In another WisOpinion piece, columnist Bill Kaplan points out that the pandemic has exposed the U.S. as a country of "haves and have nots." The administration continues to bumble, showing how GOP cuts to the IRS and a continued reliance on outdated computer equipment has made even relief for businesses and individuals terribly inefficient.