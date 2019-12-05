The Racine Journal Times is in favor of the Legislature giving final passage and the governor signing a bill to allow certain criminal records to expunged. It cites the system that is working well in Illinois, the paper contends, giving individuals a chance to start over in their lives.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains that vindictive Republicans aimed budget cuts at Madison, the exact place where job growth is centered. He cites budget measures that have cut funds for recruitment and retention at the UW-Madison, for instance.
It's true that if Donald Trump is impeached, it will mark only the third time in U.S. presidential history. But, it's not true that Trump is going through a rare impeachment inquiry, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. As a matter of fact, he write, one in four presidents have been subjected to impeachment inquiries.
In a column on the conservative Empower Wisconsin website, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says the state needs to keep politics out of tourism. He claims that during his two terms in office that was indeed the case, but now he sees politics emerging in what he says is an attempt to force Kathy Kopp off the Governor's Council on Tourism.
In a RightWisconsin posting, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow writes that a town incorporation loophole will lead to years of wasteful government. There is a small window in Wisconsin law, he says, that will allow towns to incorporate as villages or cities to protect themselves from annexations. To do so will only lead to more expensive government in years to come, he adds.