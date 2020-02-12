State Debate: Racine Journal Times condemns playing politics with rape kit testing bill

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the introduction of a partisan bill to replace a bipartisan one on testing rape kits that has already passed the Senate is a clear example of why people have become disgusted with politics. A GOP legislator's move to put political language into the bill is outrageous, the paper says. The bill should be passed as it was in the Senate and the other issues taken care of in separate legislation, the Journal Times argues.
On the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative's website, John Imes writes about his experiences attending GreenBiz20. The two-and-a-half day conference underscored that "business as usual" is no longer viable, he says, while offering examples of what can be done to save the climate.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen doesn't see much hope for a couple of bills that are aimed at cleaning up water sources and providing financial assistance to those with tainted well water. Rowen points out the bills have no Republican sponsors and the GOP is still wedded to making it easy for big CAFO operations to obtain permits.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is wondering about Donald Trump's singling out a fourth grader from Philadelphia during his state of the union address last week and making a point that she was a victim of a failing public school. Turns out that's not the case, the blogger says, quoting a Philadelphia Inquirer story about the girl revealing that she has already attending a charter school and doesn't needed the supposed scholarship that Trump offered to get her in. Besides, the school is free, the paper had pointed out.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar acceptance speech that Blaska says was embarrassing for its attack on cows. You know the coastal elite is losing Middle America when Hollywood comes out against milk, he adds.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson makes fun of Target stores for the company's production of a onesie that calls Minnesota the Badgers. He notes that the company apologized for a vendor's error in producing the garment and adds that's as close as Minnesota will ever come to being great.