The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's happy that the state Department of Natural Resources is finally getting back to science. After years of downplaying climate change and scientific study about its causes under Scott Walker and the GOP Legislature, the DNR is undergoing a "climate change" of its own under the new administration.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey gives two thumbs up for a Madison wheel tax. We need to reject the notion that we should never talk about increasing taxes, he says, adding that Madison needs to govern effectively and face the fact that more revenues are needed by the city to address the problems that need to be solved.
UW Professor (emeritus) Jacob Stampen warns the media to take a closer look at the goals behind the conservative MacIver Institute and Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty when they make their claims in press releases. Stampen suggests there's more to the story that prompted the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, for instance, to insist that Gov. Tony Evers could do better on openness. In a WisOpinion column, he cites other claims by the two "Koch machine" organizations.
In a column posted by Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters says that the mortgage crisis following the Great Recession of 2008 continues to cause affordable housing problems for the African-American and Hispanic communities in Wisconsin. He cites new reports that show Wisconsin has the sixth highest gap in the nation of affordable housing between white and people of color.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts an extensive list of bills that have been passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives to refute Donald Trump's claim of a "do-nothing" Congress. It's the Senate, he shows in a side-by-side comparison, that has failed to pass anything.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that it isn't just homegrown commentators who have been appalled by Sen. Ron Johnson's comments over the Ukraine scandal. He supplies quotes from Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson who wrote that no one has embarrassed himself more than Johnson, demonstrating "bootlicking cowardice."