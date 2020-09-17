State Debate: Racine Journal Times calls on Tony Evers to send support to Kenosha

Citing another incident in which a caravan of cars descended on Kenosha and wound up in a heated demonstration once again at the courthouse, the Racine Journal Times calls on Gov. Tony Evers to be proactive and make sure he sends to the city what's needed, including the presence of the Wisconsin National Guard. Kenosha is a target and its law enforcement people need support, it adds.
More and more people are grasping the enormity of the moment this nation is facing in the coming presidential election, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He cites, for example, the news that the magazine Scientific American has decided to endorse Joe Biden, the first time it has made an endorsement in its 175 year history.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes another swipe at Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson, labeling him the worst U.S. senator since the state's own Joe McCarthy. Rowen notes that Mitch McConnell has given his blessing to Johnson's controversial committee's probe into the FBI's role in the Trump-Russian investigation, which has been labeled a phony election year trick.
Victor Forberger, who publishes a blog called Wisconsin Unemployment, complains that there has been an unemployment meltdown in Wisconsin. People wait and wait and wait for their cases to be decided, but no one is asking why there has been such delays.
In his regular blog for the conservative MacIver Institute website, Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell contends that the Wisconsin Elections Commission illegally disenfranchised the Green Party. He calls the commission's refusal to certify the party's signatures a "scandal."
Another conservative blogger, M.D. Kittle of Empower Wisconsin, chimes in, only he blames the Wisconsin Democratic Party for suppressing the Greens. He quotes the chief of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Rick Esenberg, claiming that the Dems were behind the effort because they feared the Green Party would take votes from Joe Biden.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a picture of several Madison police officers kneeling during a protest meeting at the Boys and Girls Club earlier this summer in support of Black Lives Matter. He goes on to insist that when the city picks a new chief soon, it needs to make sure the person is not a kneeler.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!