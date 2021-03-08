State Debate: Racine Journal Times calls national anthem bill an example of political grandstanding

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that we don't need State Sen. Patrick Testin's bill to stand for the national anthem. Politicians like to wrap themselves in the flag to grandstand and that's exactly what the Stevens Point Republican is doing with his bill to require the anthem be played before all sporting events in the state, the paper declares.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen estimates that Sen. Ron Johnson, who when he first ran for office in 2010 described himself as having an accounting background, wasted roughly $200,000 of senators' and staffs' time with his bill-reading stunt last week that wasted about 11 hours of everyone's time. Some accountant, says Rowen.
Today's Republicans don't run for anything, they run against everything, insists Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. So they fight transgender equality in sports, refuse to recognize Black History Month, attempt to penalize schools that didn't re-open to in-person classes, and work to suppress voting. And because of gerrymandering, they aren't accountable to voters, he says.
Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell says we must follow the science and let girls compete against girls as he supports Republican State Rep. Barbara Dittrich's bill that would restrict athletes to their biological gender. He takes issue with those who say the bill represents bigotry, insisting that it's just the opposite.
The news that a media company has to review material posted by a former president to make sure it doesn't incite violence shows just how much worse off we are because of Donald Trump, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. You Tube's announcement is yet another sign of how far we've fallen, he adds.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, conservative writer Jordan Morales sarcastically says "let the smart people decide on higher taxes," a slam aimed at Democratic State Sen. Janet Bewley. He says he happens to be in favor of Gov. Evers' proposal to allow cities and counties to add a half-cent to the sales tax, but suggests that Bewley didn't help that cause with her remarks that people who oppose tax increases are "not smart."