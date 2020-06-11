State Debate: Racine Journal Times blasts Trump; Retired university staffer blasts Regents

That bungled photo-op undercuts Trump's message, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. If he was trying to show the country a message of strength and control, he failed in spectacular fashion, the editorial says, adding that the paper is incensed an't find it within himself to call for unity.

Speaking of incensed, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is exactly that over the suspension of a UCLA professor who was suspended because he wouldn't exempt black students from his final exam. The left has a taste of blood and wants more, he declares.

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that experts believe that tear gas is dangerous and can increase the spread of Covid-19. He urges the mayor to order the city's police to stop using it on crowds.