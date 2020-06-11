State Debate: Racine Journal Times blasts Trump; Retired university staffer blasts Regents

That bungled photo-op undercuts Trump's message, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. If he was trying to show the country a message of strength and control, he failed in spectacular fashion, the editorial says, adding that the paper is incensed an't find it within himself to call for unity.
Speaking of incensed, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is exactly that over the suspension of a UCLA professor who was suspended because he wouldn't exempt black students from his final exam. The left has a taste of blood and wants more, he declares.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that experts believe that tear gas is dangerous and can increase the spread of Covid-19. He urges the mayor to order the city's police to stop using it on crowds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos jumped the gun earlier this week and shot himself in the foot. Vos quickly pointed to a World Health Organization report that indicated asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus is very rare and claimed "liberals" had got the Covid-19 science wrong. Turns out, the WHO had to correct that report the next day.
Joanne Brown, a retired academic staffer in the UW system, posts an open letter to the UW's Board of Regents on Blogging Blue Wednesday. She watched the open forum with the Regents' only candidate for the university presidency, Jim Johnsen, and explains why she wasn't impressed and believes he's not qualified for the job.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal posts a video of the Milwaukee attorney who has been arrested for spitting on a protest marcher after stopping him with her car and then fighting police who had come to arrest her.
Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell posts on the MacIver Institute blog what he calls the "shopping cart" theory of why it is pure nonsense to defund police departments. He contends the theory shows that some people won't place their shopping carts where they should go, proving that some people refuse to follow rules, hence the need for police.
