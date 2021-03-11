State Debate: Racine Journal Times believes there's too much pork in COVID aid package

The Racine Journal Times, parroting a Wall Street Journal editorial, contends there's an odor of pork in the COVID 19 aid package. It editorializes that while there's a lot of good in the $1.9 trillion package, it contains help for the arts, Amtrak and a bridge that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer supports. The paper insists Congress should have pared down the total.
Channel 3000 opinion columnist Bill Wineke contends that a Trump bargain will sink the GOP. Recent Trump actions appear to be aimed at defunding the Republican Party, yet the GOP doesn't seem to notice, deciding instead to hold a big fundraiser at his Florida golf club.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that gun sales are soaring in Wisconsin. They are up 114% since 2000, helping the U.S. status having just 4% percent of the word's population, but 40% of civilian gun ownership. The surprise, Murphy notes, is who's buying the guns these days.
In a posting on WisOpinion, Columnist Bill Kaplan gives a shout out to Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her efforts to boost vaccinations and improve health care. He compares her work to Wisconsin's other U.S. senator, Republican Ron Johnson.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Cong. Glenn Grothman again stars in "Wisconsin sends its worst." Ron Johnson isn't enough to embarrass the state, Rowen writes, we have to endure Grothman's repeated racist statements, this one claiming that Black Lives Matter doesn't like the old-fashioned family.
The Nevada Democratic Party shows why Democrats can't have nice things, claims Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski. He notes that the state's entire Democratic Party staff quit when Democratic socialists won party leadership roles. Interestingly, he writes, the party regulars ran on a plank of unity and then quit when they lost the election.