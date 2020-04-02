State Debate: Racine Journal Times again calls on state leaders to postpone next week's election

The Racine Journal Times reiterates its call to postpone the April 7 Wisconsin election, adding that it already is a mess and promises only to get worse. The paper editorializes that Gov. Tony Evers' call to mail every registered voter a ballot is a reckless idea, but so too are Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos being reckless by not calling off the election.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen announces he is compiling a list of what he describes as the "callous" are saying during the coronavirus crisis. He starts off with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's "shrug" of the virus' impact amounting to nothing more than the flu.
Speaking of lists, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson has one of his own. He insists that the pandemic has exposed just how wrong Wisconsin Republican policies have been in recent years, then goes on to list five of them which he says shows exactly that.
And Our Wisconsin Revolution's Mike McCabe adds that the pandemic has shown how our refusals to reform our health care system has created disaster for thousands who are without health coverage.
Isolated at home like many, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts the first of what he promises will be a two-part look at his life in the good, old days. So much has changed since he attended a one-room school in the '50s and he wonders how much will change in the years ahead because of the pandemic.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a sarcastic blog in which he expresses surprise that the Madison City Council was for once not typically Madison and actually approved a job-creating proposal for an Amazon warehouse and accompanying parking lot on the east side.
