State Debate: Racine Journal Times again calls on state leaders to postpone next week's election

The Racine Journal Times reiterates its call to postpone the April 7 Wisconsin election, adding that it already is a mess and promises only to get worse. The paper editorializes that Gov. Tony Evers' call to mail every registered voter a ballot is a reckless idea, but so too are Scott Fitzgerald and Robin Vos being reckless by not calling off the election.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen announces he is compiling a list of what he describes as the "callous" are saying during the coronavirus crisis. He starts off with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's "shrug" of the virus' impact amounting to nothing more than the flu.

Speaking of lists, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson has one of his own. He insists that the pandemic has exposed just how wrong Wisconsin Republican policies have been in recent years, then goes on to list five of them which he says shows exactly that.