State Debate: Quit quibbling and help the unemployed, Racine Journal Times tells legislators

Legislators need to help the unemployed, not point fingers, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper points out that because of delaying tactics that stalled emergency legislation to deal with the pandemic, Wisconsin lost out on $25 million in federal reimbursements for unemployment checks. Democrats and Republicans need to work together to make sure this doesn't happen again.

So this is how the Trump administration treats the military, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman in passing along a story that the current mobilization of National Guard troops to help fight the pandemic will end after 89 days -- one day short of the 90 days required for the troops to become eligible for several military benefits.