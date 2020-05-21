State Debate: Quit quibbling and help the unemployed, Racine Journal Times tells legislators

Legislators need to help the unemployed, not point fingers, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper points out that because of delaying tactics that stalled emergency legislation to deal with the pandemic, Wisconsin lost out on $25 million in federal reimbursements for unemployment checks. Democrats and Republicans need to work together to make sure this doesn't happen again.
So this is how the Trump administration treats the military, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman in passing along a story that the current mobilization of National Guard troops to help fight the pandemic will end after 89 days -- one day short of the 90 days required for the troops to become eligible for several military benefits.
The New York Times could not have picked a better politician than Scott Walker to author an op-ed on failed states than Wisconsin's former governor, Scott Walker, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The blogger says Walker is a prime example of failure and then goes on to include a lengthy list of how he insists Walker failed the state's working people during his eight years in office.
We're always told by the NRA how responsible gun owners are, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, so how do you explain the theft of deadly weapons from three unlocked vehicles in Madison in just the past few weeks?, he wonders.
Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle contends that Wisconsin's health secretary, Andrea Palm, keeps pushing local lockdowns. The blogger challenges Palm's assertion that local rules are not impacted by last week's state Supreme Court decision.
Vermont State Sen. Chris Pearson, in a column that posts on WisOpinion, argues that Wisconsin, especially as a battleground state, should join 16 other states in awarding all its electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. Under the current system we don't elect our president by popular vote, only the votes from battleground states, he points out.
Catch the latest in Opinion
