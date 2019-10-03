Put down your phone and watch the road, lectures the Racine Journal Times. The paper says phone use while driving has become an epidemic and Wisconsin needs to do what several other states have already done, pass a law making it illegal to use phones behind the wheel.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey laments that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have attended West Point but he acts as though he really hasn't West Point values. He said he didn't know about Donald Trump's calls to foreign leaders, but now it has been shown that he, in fact, was on the line with him, the blogger points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to recent comments made by Wisconsin congressman Glenn Grothman as an example of how the politician wants to take money from the poor on food stamps and add millions of dollars of taxpayer money to pay for the costs of doing so. Rowen insists this has been Grothman's history.
Two Republican state legislators, state Sen. Tom Tiffany, who wants to be the new 7th District congressman, and state Rep. Dan Knodl pen a piece together for the Right Wisconsin blog insisting that a convention of the states is needed to pass a balanced budget amendment to address the national debt "crisis."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska decides to second-guess Brewers' manager Craig Counsell after the wild card loss to Washington Monday night. Where does it say that you can't take out your top reliever?, he wants to know, arguing that Josh Hader should have been lifted before giving up the winning hit.