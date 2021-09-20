State Debate: Psychedelic drugs, Vos the 'shadow governor,' COVID vs. Milwaukee streets among today's topics

They're experimenting with psychedelic drugs at the University of Wisconsin again, says the Racine Journal Times, but quickly adds, this time it's a good thing. The paper lauds the school for its research on a topic that's been hidden under the rug for too long.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson isn't impressed with a Politico article which proclaims that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is a "shadow governor" who has consistently thwarted Gov. Tony Evers. When will a reporter asks the simple question of Republicans -- what's so radical about Evers?, he writes.
M.D. Kittle of the Empower Wisconsin blogsite insists that Wisconsin is ripe for a change in the governor's office in 2022. He notes a story in U.S. News and World Report that says that Gov. Tony Evers is vulnerable in next year's election.
Right-wing Milwaukee talk radio host Dan O'Donnell, in a blog on the MacIver Institute site, says that COVID-19 is far less deadly for children than the streets of Milwaukee. He says that not one child under 10 has died in Wisconsin from COVID, while ten kids under 10 have been murdered in Milwaukee.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes the irony of Republican-controlled states greatly benefitting from Joe Biden's child tax credits. After they fought the credits, GOP states have taken advantage of them to a great degree because, he adds, they are popular.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska makes a plea to his old boss, UW interim president Tommy Thompson, to force UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to restore the Chamberlain Rock to its former place on Bascom Hill and UW-Oshkosh's chancellor to restore the good name of Frederic March.