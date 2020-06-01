State Debate: Protests turned riots grab the commentators' attention

Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that Donald Trump is happy that riots have broken out around the country in response to the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd. They take the media's attention away from Trump's botched response to coronavirus, he maintains.

Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin's Jim Wigderson accuses Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of exploiting Floyd's death for fundraising. He notes that there's a contribute button at the bottom of the lieutenant governor's email urging his supporters to take action.

Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska weighs in and insists that those aren't activists protesting on Madison streets, but criminals and they aren't outsiders either, but home grown by Madison's own social justice warriors.