State Debate: Protests turned riots grab the commentators' attention

Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that Donald Trump is happy that riots have broken out around the country in response to the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd. They take the media's attention away from Trump's botched response to coronavirus, he maintains.
Meanwhile, Right Wisconsin's Jim Wigderson accuses Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes of exploiting Floyd's death for fundraising. He notes that there's a contribute button at the bottom of the lieutenant governor's email urging his supporters to take action.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska weighs in and insists that those aren't activists protesting on Madison streets, but criminals and they aren't outsiders either, but home grown by Madison's own social justice warriors.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that you can tell summer is here because the great bratwurst debate has already begun. To par broil or not is the big question, the paper says. Even brat makers like Johnsonville and Usinger's disagree, it adds, turning to a UW meat science professor who insists that par broiling isn't the way to go.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, however, labels Trump's broadsides at Twitter "autocratic." Twitter has done absolutely the right thing by placing labels on Trump's continuous lying. We should not have to put up with this kind of behavior from the White House, he adds.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!