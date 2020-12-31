State Debate: Property tax payments, John Menard, the minimum wage among today's topics

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that homeowners and businesses should be able to pay their property taxes in person so it questions decisions by municipalities to not have offices open so they can do so. It's important for many people to pay in person if for nothing more than making sure the taxes are received. Local governments need to do better, it insists.
Columnist Steve Walters marvels that Democrats and Republicans have actually agreed on a couple of election law reforms. In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Walters points out that one of the changes the two sides have agreed on is that election clerks ought to be able to start counting absentee ballots before election day. It isn't much, but it's at least a start, he comments.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the UW-Stout's decision to rename its center for studies of institutions and innovations for John Menard, the owner of the giant Menard's home stores. Menard, he says, has donated big to places like Stout, the UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and others who have reciprocated by namig centers and facilities in his honor. Murphy says billionaire Menard has been a successful businessman, but insists that he built much of his wealth by violating environmental laws, keeping unions at bay and enacting punitive polices on his employees.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen criticizes Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' insistence that the Assembly meet in person in January, once again ignoring health rules during the pandemic. He recalls Vos' squabble with disabled State Rep. Jimmy Anderson before the pandemic, declining to let him attend meetings online to accommodate his disability.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman writes that one of the lessons of COVID-19 is that many of the "essential" workers tend to be the lowest paid. If nothing else, he says, the federal government needs to raise the long-standing $7.25 per hour minimum wage to help low-income people forced to work in dangerous health conditions can afford to make ends meet.