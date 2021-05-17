State Debate: Prison worker shortage, Fox News' influence on Ron Johnson, Hagedorn the decider, on tap today

It's time for pay increases and a tweak of Act 10, professes Rohn Bishop, chair of the Fond du Lac Republican Party, in a posting on Right Wisconsin. He says the shortage of correctional workers is on the verge of becoming a crisis and he suggests that Act 10's banning of "double dipping" by state employees is hurting attempts to fill positions at the Waupun State Prison.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Wisconsin's Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he was convinced to run for the Senate back in 2010 by a Fox News commentator who called for a "rich guy" to take on then Sen. Russ Feingold. Johnson says he figured the commentator was talking to him.
Andrew Hansen, a visiting fellow at the conservative Badger Institute, advises using caution in interpreting the relationship between race and prison sentencing. He claims that a study that showed how race factors into sentencing lacks a consideration of other factors that might be involved -- education, the severity of the charges and criminal history, for instance.
M.D. Kittle, the right-wing Empower Wisconsin's chief blogger, complains that Gov. Tony Evers refuses to loop Republicans in on his spending plans for the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. He says the governor has no real plan himself and is only communicating through press releases.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters writes that Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn has become the high court's deciding justice. Expected to be a vote right-wingers could count on, Walters says, he instead takes turns joining the liberal and conservative wings on the court.
Noting the yet another recount of Arizona's presidential vote that is currently underway, blogger Bill Stokes decides to take a new look at cultural records to see if they still hold up.