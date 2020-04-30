State Debate: Prepare for a fall election by mail, the Racine Journal Times tells state lawmakers

Democratic State Sen. Jeff Smith of Eau Claire insists on Urban Milwaukee that Evers' extension was the only sensible thing to do. He agrees that most of the coronavirus cases have occurred in urban areas, but if there are no safeguards the virus is likely to quickly spread into rural areas.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that Donald Trump's edict that meat plants must stay open despite the huge number of Covid-19 cases among their workers is akin to what Upton Sinclair famously exposed in his classic "The Jungle." Trump not only wants to keep sick workers on the job in the meat plants, but at the same time has cut back on federal inspections, he charges.

Business blogger John Torinus says that for business owners the future is hard to fathom. He suggests that the federal government must do more for small businesses and workers because this is going to be a long road ahead. It will be years before we see the likes of 2019 again, he adds.

A facetious David Blaska, Madison's champion rightie blogger, says that Joe Biden should pick Tara Reade as his running mate in this fall's presidential election. Referring to the woman who claims that Biden sexually assaulted her 30 years ago, Blaska says Biden hasn't even been questioned about the incident during interviews.