State Debate: 2020 predictions from the right and the left lead today's commentary

The RightWisconsin website posts a "pundit panel" looking ahead to 2020. A group of the blog's mostly conservative contributors predicts how they see the year ahead, including election results for president and the state Supreme Court.
In a column for Isthmus, meanwhile, Ruth Conniff asks if 2020 will be a Democratic year. She's not very confident and points to the Supreme Court contest in which Scott Walker appointee Dan Kelly is vying for a full 10-year term. She sees ominous signs thanks to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty lawsuit seeking to purge the voting lists by more than 200,000.
Speaking of the voter purge, blogger Chris Liebenthal contends that Wisconsin Republicans thwarted themselves again when they attacked the old Government Accountability Board and replaced it with a six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission — three members Democrats, three Republicans. The Commission has deadlocked 3-3 in deciding whether the purge should be done now, he gleefully points out.
Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell writes a column for the MacIver Institute claiming that the real abuse of power was the FBI's investigation of Donald Trump's Russian connections during the 2016 presidential election.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the Republican food stamps cut is likely to impact the health needs of the country. He notes that studies on food stamp policy have shown that they have produced cuts in hospitalization and medical costs under Medicaid.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that a Racine County resident who had to sell her home under eminent domain for the Foxconn development has decided to run for the Racine County board. She insists that the current board member sold out constituents for the benefit of billionaires.