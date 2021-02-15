State Debate: PPP conflicts, Kyle Rittenhouse, the wolf hunt, suggestions for Joe Biden all on the agenda

Wisconsin's 2nd District Cong. Mark Pocan also benefitted from the PPP program, writes Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson who says an earlier Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and three other Republican legislators who got the forgivable loans and voted last week to exempt them from state taxes didn't mention Pocan. The paper added him after Wigderson called to tell it about the omission, he says.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he's getting calls from out-of-state friends asking what is wrong with Wisconsin over the news that a Kenosha County judge refused a DA's request to re-arrest Kyle Rittenhouse. Humphrey notes just how white Rittenhouse is.
Speaking of judges, Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests a Jefferson County judge who ordered the DNR to begin wolf hunting season this month gave the agency just five days to put it all together, including coordinating with Indian tribes. Does this sound like a plan or a bloody, wildlife sacrificing farce?, he asks.
Blogger Bill Stokes has some suggestions for President Joe Biden as he comes to Milwaukee Tuesday. He advises him to dress warm, bring some brandy and, for heaven's sake, don't put on one of those foam cheeseheads. Plus, don't accept any invitations to go ice fishing.
In a posting on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, defeated State Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly offers what he says are steps to restore confidence in elections. They include everything from reexamining whether clerks can correct address mistakes to outlawing ballot harvesting.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that new Cong. Scott Fitzgerald was cited for campaign violation but didn't pay the $3,600 penalty. Instead, the fine was paid by the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate for accepting donations in excess of the campaign finance limits.