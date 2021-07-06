State Debate: Polluted eastern Wisconsin air, Jan. 6th riots, Evers' education veto among today's topics

Political Environment blogger James Rowen laments that there was no freedom in eastern Wisconsin from air pollution during the 4th of July weekend. He blames the continued air quality alerts on former Gov. Scott Walker and his legislative allies for refusing to enact rules to fight the continued contamination of the state's air.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski says he has a question about the Jan. 6th insurrection at the nation's Capitol. If the riots were really inspired by left-wing activists and Antifa as some Republicans have suggested, then why are they against investigating the causes behind the riots?
Corey Deangelis, an adjunct scholar at the libertarian Cato Institute, contends in a National Review column that Wisconsin's governor, Tony Evers, is putting the public-school monopoly before parents. He complains over Evers' veto of a bill that would have expanded school choice in the state.
The Janesville Gazette mourns the death of Michael Osborne who was killed in a motorcycle accident just hours after being selected as Forward Janesville's new CEO in late June. He had many plans to move the business community in a new direction, the paper says.
The La Crosse Tribune lauds the city's Gundersen Health Systems farsightedness by investing in greener energy and operations some 13 years ago, an investment that is paying off now. Not only has it significantly reduced its carbon imprint, but has seen a 54% improvement in its operations costs, the paper adds.