State Debate: Political Environment blogger James Rowen nominates Robin Vos as climate change class clown

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is vying for induction into the climate change class clown group, asserts Political Environment blogger James Rowen. The blogger notes that Vos continues to be a skeptic of climate change, calling highly engineered wind turbines windmills, for instance. Rowen wonders if Vos knows those turbines are manufactured right here in Wisconsin and asks whether he's noticing what's happening throughout the world, including the horrific fires in Australia.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan comments that health care coverage and protections are endangered by the federal appeals court ruling that the mandated ACA coverage is unconstitutional and continued actions by the Trump administration to hamper the national health plan. Kaplan points to the danger particularly to rural areas where Obamacare coverage has become essential.
Right-wing Empower Wisconsin columnist M.D. Kittle bemoans a proposal by "liberals" in the Legislature to give state employees the day off the Tuesday after the first Monday in November. The proposal would call the holiday "Democracy Day" and would coincide with fall elections. It's just another excuse to give state workers a day off at taxpayer expense, Kittle complains.
In a column that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, Steve Walters notes that your property tax bill was lower thanks to a number of state tax credits. Those credits include the school tax credit, the so-called first dollar credit on homes valued over $7,000 and the lottery tax credit. Altogether, the credits chopped $1.4 billion off the property tax burden, Walters says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska had a great time watching the Golden Globe awards show over the weekend because British comedian Ricky Gervais, who acted as host of the show, skewered the holier-than-thou Hollywood liberals. Hollywood smugness got its comeuppance, he chortles.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that the proposed Canopy Nightclub on Williamson Street will add to the already over saturated alcohol presence in the neighborhood. Humphrey posts figures showing how many alcohol "seats" are already available on the street and calls adding even more "audacious."