State Debate: Political Environment blogger James Rowen nominates Robin Vos as climate change class clown

I watch my grandson, nearly 1 year old, lose it over gravity. The outrage! The insult! The heartbreak! But tantrums are for the young, as are mass shootings, pyromania and road rage. We older people write our representatives in Congress. We vote. You rarely hear us ranting as we creep out to the curb, clutching our bathrobes closed, toting another small bag of trash to add to the bin. We ...