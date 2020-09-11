State Debate: Police reform debate continues, Evers recall effort slammed

Republican lawmakers have proven again and again that they will do nothing to solve growing social problems like reforming law enforcement and enacting sensible gun laws, insist Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He adds that both problems are now raging out of control with no signs of legislative help.
In a blog on the Wisconsin Budget Project's website, Tamarine Cornelius explains why a bill being pushed by some Wisconsin legislative Republicans to block local governments from redirecting police funding would be disastrous for many communities seeking to address local concerns.
Alas, Will Flanders, the research director for the conservative and controversial Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty claims that his probing of data show no evidence of systemic racism among Wisconsin police. It's time to get beyond the wild claims that this is the case, he contends.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts without comment a brief story that the independent student newspaper at the UW-Madison, the Badger Herald, spiked a column by a conservative writer who opposes defunding the police. The editors explained that the topic was too volatile right now.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reiterates his opposition to the effort to recall Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He questions the credentials of the people behind the recall and their motives. Besides, he adds, he opposed the Scott Walker recall for the same reasons he finds this attempt ill advised.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen mocks Republican state lawmakers for their demands last week that the Big Ten resume playing football games despite the pandemic. They're obviously bored guys in their '50s, he says, and adds that they'll just have to suck it up and watch fanless Packer games.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls out his own neighborhood association's sanctioning of a neighborhood garage sale this weekend in the midst of the pandemic. We apparently have no leadership in the White House or in the neighborhood, he chides.
