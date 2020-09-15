State Debate: Police reform chances, coronavirus response share today's debate

If it walks like a duck then ... writes State Sen. Lena Taylor in a column for the Milwaukee Courier. She points out the lack of people of color in Kenosha's police department and other governmental offices and includes the city's newspaper as she seeks to address those who insist there is no institutionalized racism in the Wisconsin city.
Alas, will any policing reforms become law in Wisconsin?, asks columnist Steve Walters in the Janesville Gazette. He cites competing efforts in the Legislature and now the appointment of a task force to study reform proposals and sees a long road ahead for anything to become law.
Columnist Bill Kaplan calls Donald Trump and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson "duplicitous and deadly." He says that Johnson is in league with Trump's downplaying of the coronavirus dangers and continues to be more worried about the economy and stock market than people's health.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson contends that Wisconsin Republican candidates need to tout their successes on Covid-19. Wigderson points to a poll that shows independents and suburban women give GOP legislators poor marks on their actions during the pandemic. They appear to be unaware of how legislators passed a relief bill in April that has been successful and GOP candidates in key districts need to trumpet that.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a screen shot of a Republican chairwoman insisting that Joe Biden can't run away from his "disastrous record responding to the coronavirus." Really, the blogger notes, Biden isn't the president of the United States as the virus continues out of control.
Let's call an end to those destructive "gender reveal" parties, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper contends that these events were invented by the millennials to celebrate whether the soon-to-be-born baby will be a boy or girl. Fine, it adds, but let's dispense with the fireworks that is blamed for one of the California forest fires.
