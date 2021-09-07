State Debate: Police must be given tools to hire carefully, editorializes the Racine Journal Times

Police departments must hire carefully, says the Racine Journal Times in an editorial that supports a bill that would end nondisclosure agreements when a law enforcement officer is dismissed and maintain a personnel file that can be accessed by departments that are looking to hire. We must make sure that departments have all the information they need before making hiring decisions, the paper editorializes.
On Labor Day 2021, blogger Bill Stokes fondly remembers longtime labor attorney John Lawton and his work on behalf of his labor-affiliated clients. He talks of Lawton's influence on his own journalistic career and the impressions Lawton left on him and many others during a career that was closely associated with the late Gaylord Nelson.
But, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska's Labor Day pontifications are different. He insists that "real" working Americans don't want more free stuff, something he insists that today's Democrats want to provide. He says the Dems should quit the "victim mongering."
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that conservatives want to wage an abortion war, something that will be met with a ballot response. He claims the Texas abortion law, now sanctioned by the Supreme Court, is akin to the old USSR where neighbors were encouraged to snitch on each other.
In a Wisconsin Examiner piece that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Ruth Conniff complains that the taxpayers are funding former State Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's travel expenses as he investigates alleged voting irregularities in Wisconsin's last presidential election.