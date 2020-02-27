State Debate: Police body cams, DNR and climate change, political 'bull' today's debate topics

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that state funding is needed to equip local police departments with body cams. That will be accomplished in a bill that the Legislature has sent the governor and now he needs to sign it, the newspaper insists.
The DNR says "climate change" and guess what?, asks Political Environment blogger James Rowen, and adds that the sky didn't fall and may actually get cleaner. Unlike during the Scott Walker administration, the DNR is once again taking actions to combat the man-made changing climate and has issued $750,000 in 40 grants to help fight it, he notes.
Get ready for a blizzard of political bull, says business blogger John Torinus. He takes a look at the claims leading up to the April 7 Wisconsin presidential preference primary and also investigates the "fake" interpretations that he says mark Donald Trump's contentions.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson accuses Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination, of lying about Wisconsin's voter registration lawsuit. She claimed Wisconsin had kicked many off the voting rolls, Wigderson points out, when, in fact, the suit by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty is still being adjudicated.
The conservative website Empower Wisconsin's M. D. Kittle examines what he labels the bad bills and good bills that were left to die in the state Assembly. Among them, he laments the Assembly's failure to pass a bill easing restrictions on dental therapist licenses and is glad that a bill, pushed by the Tavern League, to regulate wedding barns failed.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that the Madison School Board has once again shown it cannot keep order at its own meetings. Pointing to the disruption that occurred at this week's board meeting over a decision to use police officers at certain school events, Blaska claims it's no wonder that there's chaos in the school's classrooms.