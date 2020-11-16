State Debate: Pfizer vaccine, cop haters, State Rep. Joe Sanfilippo all draw comments today

The Racine Journal Times hails the announcement that Pfizer has developed a promising vaccine, proclaiming that "finally, some hope in the Covid-19 fight. The paper points to the outbreaks in the Racine area as well as the rest of Wisconsin, forcing public schools to revert to virtual instruction. We still have a long way to go, the editorial adds, but there's promise ahead.
Meanwhile, Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' Racine County led the state a few days ago with seven deaths from the virus, adding that Vos, for the first time in several months, says the Republican-led Legislature may actually meet this week.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska calls on Madisonians to overturn the "Progressive Dane cabal that runs Madison" in the upcoming spring, 2021, elections. The election isn't until April 6, he admits, but now is the time to start rustling up candidates who can get Madison out of its cop-hating, race-baiting funk.
Guess who sounds like your crazy, ranting Trump cultist neighbor next door?, asks Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, adding that he happens to be a Supreme Court justice, too. Peterson blasts comments made by Justice Sam Alito to the conservative Federalist Society in which he took some highly partisan jabs at liberals who he claimed pose a threat to liberty. So much for Alito's "textualism," he writes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman believes that systemic racism was "invisible in plain sight" in a recent Waukesha County incident in which two police officers were shot. "I heard five different reports and they all included a description of the suspect…gender, height, weight, hair color, eye color, clothing…and I believe armed and dangerous. The one descriptor that they left out was race " he says. You can bet that hadn't he been white his race would have been included, he charges.
Citing GOP State Rep. Joe Sanfilippo's comments that the Legislature may have to instruct its Electoral College delegates to vote for Donald Trump, blogger Chris Liebenthal charges that legislative Republicans are blatantly telling Wisconsin voters "no democracy for you."
But, denying the will of Wisconsin voters is nothing new for Sanfilippo, adds Political Heat blogger Chris Walker. He was behind the effort to make the state superintendent of public instruction an appointive, rather than a historically elected office, he points out. Sanfilippo and the rest of his party ought to be ashamed, he adds.
