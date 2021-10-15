State Debate: People should demand Gableman wasteful probe be stopped, editorialize state papers

Wisconsin's Gannett newspapers editorialize that former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman is flushing taxpayer dollars down the drain to support a lie and Wisconsin's citizens need to demand that he stop. It's all a charade to make a self-serving political point that the 2020 election was a fraud, the newspapers add.
Responding to the news that former Packer QB Brett Favre took more than a million dollars from nonprofits to speak at numerous events, but never did so, Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wonders what story Victor Hugo would have written about that. Hugo's poor man who only took bread for his family can be understood. A rich man who took money from those in poverty deserves to be scorned, he insists.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, data wonk Bruce Thompson seeks to answer why it is that Milwaukee's murder rate is increasing. He concludes that systemic problems, the COVID pandemic and policing failures appear to be responsible.
In a Wisconsin Examiner posting, Chelsea Chandler says that large-scale solar can help protect the special places we call home. She argues that the project near Cambridge that is large enough to power 60,000 homes would go a long way to protect our climate. Yes, it may seem disruptive at first, bit in the long run it's the right thing to do for our own sake, she writes.
In a WisOpinion column, tech founder and investor Matt Cordio claims that an investment tax increase will only hurt economic recovery. Lawmakers making those tax proposals don't understand the dynamics of how and why private investment occurs, he asserts.
Ninety-year-old blogger Bill Stokes comments on the exploits of another 90-year-old, William Shatner. While Shatner's millions got him a ride in Jeff Bezo's spaceship, Stokes says he and others of his age have to be content with elevator rides up to the fifth floor for an eye check.