State Debate: Pass National Anthem bill, but put limits on it, editorializes the Racine Journal Times

Although the newspaper doesn't see the need for it, the Racine Journal Times nevertheless recommends that the State Senate concur in the Assembly-passed bill requiring the playing of the National Anthem before sporting events in the state. The paper editorializes, however, that the Senate should amend the bill to make it clear it isn't required for events like softball games and other sports played in parks and other recreational venues.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff comments on what she calls the "troubled conscience of conservatives" as they deal with the Donald Trump stronghold on the Republican Party. She notes that a movement, spearheaded by 150 prominent GOPers, is trying to set the party back on track, which she says is important if the party is to stand for something other than stolen elections.
In a Badger Institute column posted on the Right Wisconsin blog, Michael Jahr contends that we're going through an artificial boom created by massive government spending. Wait until that wears off, he predicts, and we all will be paying the price for that.
Some stand in the gap, others stand in the way, comments State Sen. Lena Taylor in a Milwaukee Courier column. She compliments Gov. Tony Evers for calling a special session to consider expanding Medicaid in the state, something all but 12 have already done. But, Republicans still stand in the way, she declares.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters notes that Wisconsin's pensions are 100% funded. He contrasts Wisconsin's system, managed by the Department of Employment Trust Funds, with those in other states like Illinois and the federal government's Social Security trust fund.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen applauds the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for being at least open about its plans for a 2021 wolf hunt in the state and inviting citizen input. But, he blasts the department for contending that the DNR has successfully managed grey wolfs for decades. That kind of self-serving statement destroys the department's credibility, he insists.
Speaking of the DNR, blogger Bill Stokes takes a poke at Fred Prehn, a Scott Walker appointee to the Natural Resources Board, who has refused to step down after Tony Evers appointed his successor. He notes Prehn's participation in the failed 2020 wolf hunt rules and accuses him of representing special hunting interests. His term is up, he needs to step down, Stokes declares.