State Debate: Paper tells Racine to hold in-person graduations; Ron Johnson astounds columnist

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the Racine school district should hold in-person graduations this summer. Pointing to New Jersey where the coronavirus has hit particularly hard but, nevertheless has scheduled in-person graduations for July, the paper can't understand why Racine can't do the same.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, is astonished that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sees no wrongdoing. Not only does he continue to dismiss the severity of the coronavirus crisis, comparing the deaths to auto accidents, he won't criticize Donald Trump's stunt at St. John's Episcopal Church and signals he's won't back extending unemployment benefits during the pandemic, he writes.
The time is always right to do right, says State Rep. Lakeshia Myers in a Milwaukee Courier guest column, quoting the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We need to use this opportunity to fix what's been wrong for far too long, she adds. But, this time in the aftermath of George Floyd's death we need to mean it.
People are beyond being fed up, adds journalist Dan Shafer on his blog, and words are no longer enough. He outlines a list of recommendations that need to be enacted now. Our leaders have to recognize that racism is a statewide problem, he adds.
Meanwhile, Empower Wisconsin's K. D. Kittle delivers a broadside at Madison officials, claiming they told the cops to stand down while rioters and looters ravaged the city. This amounts to criminal dereliction of duty, he insists, adding that the police are extremely frustrated right now.
Responding to protesters' cries to defund the police, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a long list of incident reports on Madison acting police chief Wahl's blog and asks who is going to answer those calls if there is no police department, counselors?
