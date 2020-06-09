State Debate: Paper tells Racine to hold in-person graduations; Ron Johnson astounds columnist

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the Racine school district should hold in-person graduations this summer. Pointing to New Jersey where the coronavirus has hit particularly hard but, nevertheless has scheduled in-person graduations for July, the paper can't understand why Racine can't do the same.

Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, is astonished that Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson sees no wrongdoing. Not only does he continue to dismiss the severity of the coronavirus crisis, comparing the deaths to auto accidents, he won't criticize Donald Trump's stunt at St. John's Episcopal Church and signals he's won't back extending unemployment benefits during the pandemic, he writes.