State Debate: Packers' foundation gift to Planned Parenthood draws pro-life complaints

A RightWisconsin story by James Wigderson reports that the Green Bay Packers Foundation has given a grant to Planned Parenthood of Milwaukee, aimed at helping Hispanic women get sexual health care. Included is a blistering response from Pro-Life Wisconsin, accusing the Packers of assisting the killing of babies.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen answers the question why GOP legislators skipped Gov. Tony Evers' call for them to release homelessness funds. He speculates that the reasons include the fact temperatures rose above freezing over the weekend and no one was found frozen to death in the streets.
West Bend Daily News conservative columnist Owen Robinson gives a shout-out to local politicians, noting that many boards and councils will be elected during the coming spring election. He encourages people to get involved in local elections, including running for office themselves.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says he can't believe he watched the entire Democratic presidential debate last week. He picks out what he considers the best and worst performances and has a good time picking on Elizabeth Warren.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson notes that former House Speaker Paul Ryan is doubling-down on defending gerrymandering political districts. He's joined a group that includes Newt Gingrich and John Boehner to ostensibly protect Republican legislative majorities, Peterson writes.