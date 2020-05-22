State Debate: Our failed infrastructure, politics trumping health, a virus battling army join the debate

In a WisOpinion column, former GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde writes that Wisconsin's reopening is necessary for the well-being of our residents. He claims that the coronavirus has little impact on young people, but we're putting them in jeopardy by not letting them work. He adds that his recent TV ad buy demanding answers from Gov. Tony Earl was not partisan, but simply was asking questions.

Business blogger John Torinus asks what have we learned in the Covid-19 battle? He says we've learned that our testing is inadequate and the real answer is to develop a vaccine, but we can't wait for that to happen. And we should have learned that we can put all the unemployed to work tracking the virus, paying them to form an army of sorts to battle the spread of the disease.