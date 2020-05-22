State Debate: Our failed infrastructure, politics trumping health, a virus battling army join the debate

Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes he had reason to believe that Donald Trump would have tackled the country's infrastructure problems when he took office, but notes he took a different path. Hence, we're watching failed dams in Michigan threatening lives and a continued deterioration of the nation's infrastructure, he adds.
Deplorable politics are creating disposable people, laments Political Environment blogger James Rowen. Republicans threw away the state's success battling the virus by yielding to those who want to have sit-down cheeseburgers over common sense and haircuts over public health, he charges.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman calls out Republican State Sen. Van Wanggaard from Racine for criticizing Gov. Tony Evers' plan to provide $25 million in rent aid to Wisconsin citizens. This from the guy complicit in the state losing $25 million in unemployment aid because GOP legislators stalled passing legislation, he adds.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson blogs that "supreme vote suppressor," Supreme Omokunde, the son of Cong, Gwen Moore, is running for the Assembly seat held by Rep. David Crowley, now the Milwaukee County executive. Wigderson notes that the new candidate pleaded no contest to charges of slashing the tires of a van that was to take Republican voters to the polls in 2004.
In a WisOpinion column, former GOP Senate candidate Eric Hovde writes that Wisconsin's reopening is necessary for the well-being of our residents. He claims that the coronavirus has little impact on young people, but we're putting them in jeopardy by not letting them work. He adds that his recent TV ad buy demanding answers from Gov. Tony Earl was not partisan, but simply was asking questions.
Business blogger John Torinus asks what have we learned in the Covid-19 battle? He says we've learned that our testing is inadequate and the real answer is to develop a vaccine, but we can't wait for that to happen. And we should have learned that we can put all the unemployed to work tracking the virus, paying them to form an army of sorts to battle the spread of the disease.
