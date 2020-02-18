State Debate: Opinion writers sound alarms over rushed legislative session

Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to a new bill being rushed through the final days of the legislative session that he insists show Republicans are caving in to the big CAFO farms, ignoring local concerns about polluted wells and air quality with no time to discuss the ramifications.
Meanwhile, in a column that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, Steve Walters writes that the soon to end legislative session has a "ready, fire, aim" feel to it. He points to the bills to help the state's farmers as an example of legislation being rushed through without much thought or debate. Walters also lists other legislation that is getting the same treatment.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if Donald Trump is actually weakening our southern border. He points to the decision by the administration to move ICE agents from near the border and send them to sanctuary cities across the country in what Heinzelman claims is a spiteful move against those cities.
In a RightWisconsin posting, Julie Grace of the conservative and Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, champions new legislative bills that she insists will make it easier for Wisconsinites to work. The bills are aimed at reducing requirements to obtain certain professional licenses in the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Democrats are trying to lose the Milwaukee vote. He says that's because white Wisconsin legislators are trying to take away school choice from thousands of mostly minority and low-income families.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says it's right to laugh at state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo's claim that Democrats are playing politics with the rape kit testing bill when, in fact, it was Sanfelippo who took a perfectly nonpartisan bill and inserted school choice and ICE provisions in it.
The Racine Journal Times likes the agriculture check-off transparency bill that has been introduced in Congress by Wisconsin's liberal Second District Rep. Mark Pocan and conservative Republican Matt Gaetz of Florida. That leads us to believe that this is a good bill, the newspaper argues.