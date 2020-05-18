State Debate: Open all businesses, insists the Racine Journal Times; Janesville Gazette disagrees

The Racine Journal Times laments the confusion over how it's determined that some businesses are essential and others not and now that the state Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home rules, actions by some counties and other local governments have added to the confusion. All businesses, if they can adhere to safe procedures, should be opened, the paper insists. People need their paychecks, it adds.

The Janesville Gazette, however, says the high court has simply set the stage for a virus comeback, noting that re-opening the state without any plan is simply dangerous. Wisconsin was making significant progress, it adds, and Evers was gradually re-opening businesses.