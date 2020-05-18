State Debate: Open all businesses, insists the Racine Journal Times; Janesville Gazette disagrees

The Racine Journal Times laments the confusion over how it's determined that some businesses are essential and others not and now that the state Supreme Court has overturned Gov. Tony Evers' stay at home rules, actions by some counties and other local governments have added to the confusion. All businesses, if they can adhere to safe procedures, should be opened, the paper insists. People need their paychecks, it adds.
The Janesville Gazette, however, says the high court has simply set the stage for a virus comeback, noting that re-opening the state without any plan is simply dangerous. Wisconsin was making significant progress, it adds, and Evers was gradually re-opening businesses.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal posts a message from Japanese-American actor George Takei who comments on Justice Rebecca Bradley's remarks that seem to equate Evers' stay at home rules with the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. As one who was interned, Takei comments that the stay at home rules are not an interment camp. Trust me.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, State Sen. Howard Marklein of Spring Green cheers the state high court's ruling that the stay at home rules are illegal. Marklein insists that small businesses along our main streets need to be open, but he cautions them to do so safely. Markein's district was the scene of several crowded bars hours after the court ruling.
Tony Evers wants his power back, complains M.D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website. He knocks the governor's "emergency statement of scope," which was issued following the court's controversial decision and outlines rules of social distancing and other safety measures. Kittle and other Republicans believe that those rules, too, are illegal.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen gives the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign a shout out for reporting the $20,000 campaign contribution that Jere Fabick, a Caterpillar dealer in Wisconsin, gave to Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley. Fabick is involved in another suit against Evers' stay at home rules, but under the conservative court's recusal rules won't have to recuse herself it the case reaches the court, he points out.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska boasts of firing up his motorcycle and riding with friends to escape Dane County and its stay at home scolds. I may be safer at home, but I'm happier on the road, he blogs.
