State Debate: Obamacare, vote turnout, the achievement gap all get aired today

In a WisOpinion column, Kat Klawes outlines what's at stake for small businesses in Wisconsin if the Affordable Care Act is dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. A member of the Wisconsin Main Street Alliance, she talks about how ACA helped her personally and predicts that its demise will mean higher drug prices and fewer protections for small businesses and their employees.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if Black, Latinx and young voters will turn out on Tuesday. He explores the history of turnout by minority groups and college-age voters and notes how turnout has had significant impact on elections. He details the extra effort being made in 2020 to get out the vote which, he maintains, is extra important this year.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is having trouble understanding why in the face of real danger people still decide to act carelessly. He compares the refusal to wear face masks or to heed the governor's plea for people to shelter in place during the horrific virus outbreak to farmers ignoring the storm clouds gathering on the horizon.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that Japan has 22 times the number of people as Wisconsin, but ten percent fewer deaths -- 1,730 vs. 1,896.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty contends that Wisconsin still has the worst achievement gap in education. Will Flanders writes that study results from 2019 shows the state hasn't made any progress closing that gap and points out it could be worse how because of the coronavirus.
On the conservative Empower Wisconsin blog, CJ Szafir of the "Institute for Reforming Government" contends that Gov. Tony Evers is still failing open government. He posts a list of what he claims is the governor's dismissal of open government, contending that former governor Scott Walker was much better.
