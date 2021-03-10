State Debate: Now Republicans say it's okay for some dead people to vote, notes Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes the irony of Republican State Rep. Janel Brandjten's proposal that the votes of people who have died before election day should count. Murphy notes that it's long been a Republican cry that dead people vote when they lose elections. But, now Brandjten maintains the dead should count to even the field between rural and urban. She says clerks in rural districts know when a person has died and, thus throw out the vote. But, in urban areas, clerks don't know and count the vote. That's unfair, she says.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson accuses Milwaukee's right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell of imitating the mayor of Amity Island in the classic move Jaws who denied that a reported huge shark posed any danger. Only O'Donnell, who he says apparently is the chief epidemiologist at the MacIver Institute, insists the coronavirus no longer poses a danger and restrictions should be lifted. Carlson warns to continue COVID precautions and if you see O'Donnell at the beach, give him a wide berth.
"Two-faced Tony" covets his spending power, charges an editorial in the right-wing blog post, Empower Wisconsin. The political organization is upset that Gov. Evers has said he would veto any effort by legislative Republicans to have a say i how federal COVID aid funds are distributed.
Citing this week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that tossed out Donald Trump's last gasp attempt at overturning Wisconsin's presidential election vote, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson comments that our long national nightmare of an election is finally over.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is all in for superintendent of public instruction candidate Deb Kerr, figuring she'll be a stronger voice against teachers' unions. Meanwhile, he suggests that teachers "kwitcherbitchen" and get back to the classroom.