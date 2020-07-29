State Debate: Nonpartisan redistricting, state's Covid numbers, Madison's mayor in today's spotlight

In a Racine Journal Times guest column, Racine County Board supervisor Nick Demske argues that the county should place an advisory referendum calling for nonpartisan redistricting on the November ballot. Thousands of people around Wisconsin have been given the opportunity to express their support and Racine County citizens need to be able to so, too.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen blames Scott Fitzgerald, Robin Vos and Chief Justice Pat Roggensack for the state climbing to number eight nationally in the increase of new Covid-19 cases. He notes how Fitzgerald is proudly campaigning for Congress without a mask among his also maskless supporters.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy adds that he wonders if Wisconsin's Covid-19 level is worse than the entire developed world. He bases his question on an analysis commissioned by the New York Times that showed Wisconsin is worse off than 31 other states with 116 cases per 100,000.
Right Wisconsin reports that State Sen. Steve Nass believes that state's coronavirus count may be skewed by faulty data. The Republican senator complains that the tabulation of negative tests lags behind the positive ones and, intentionally or not, contributes to a higher percentage in statewide reports.
Don't worry, young healthy adults don't get the coronavirus, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, adding "except when they do." He posts a story about the U.S. Olympic rowing team coming down with Covid, adding that no one is safe from this virus.
"Satya is starting to squirm," proclaims Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, noting her response to the Madison police union's vote of no confidence in the mayor. Blaska claims the effort to recall her is gaining momentum and offers as proof Rhodes-Conway forming a committee to fight the recall.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey adds that the police union's vote is totally expected. All you have to do is walk down the street in Madison and you'll find people disgusted with the mayor's performance, he claims.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!