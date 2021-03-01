State Debate: National anthem inspires and unifies, insists state senator

In a WisOpinion column, State Sen. Patrick Testin, Republican of Stevens Point, explains why he has introduced a bill to require the playing of the national anthem before sporting events in Wisconsin. The anthem inspires and unifies, he professes.
In another WisOpinion column, Laura Paine and Randy Jackson explain why the state should be promoting a return by farmers to grazing their cattle in pastures. They applaud Gov. Tony Evers for pushing the concept of a return to grazing, a practice that they insist will solve pollution problems and position agriculture in a post pandemic world.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a look at the buildings that Foxconn is erecting on its massive Racine County property, buildings that sit empty. He points out that while nothing is being manufactured there, Foxconn has a contract with Mt. Pleasant and Racine County to add $1.4 billion in new property valuation by Jan. 1, 2023, which may explain the phenomenon.
How convenient, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen, the wolf hunt quotas established by the DNR have now become "goals" in an attempt to wipe away that fact that hunters and trappers killed nearly twice the number of the animals during a shortened hunting season last week.
One of Milwaukee's right-wing talk radio hosts, Dan O'Donnell, writes on the MacIver Institute blog explaining what he claims to be the "hidden danger" of marijuana legalization. He contends that legal pot will have a serious impact on traffic safety in the state, adding as if we don't already have enough problems with drunk driving.
The research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Will Flanders, takes to baseball and contends that the Milwaukee Brewers can contend in 2021. They won't blow the doors off the NL's Central Division, he remarks, but they have what it takes to win it.