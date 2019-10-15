Rather than continuing the contentious debates, hearings, uncooperation, tweet storms and whatevers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should call immediately for an "up or down" vote on whether the impeachment inquiry should continue to go forward, insists the Racine Journal Times.
The Beloit Daily News editorializes that big isn't necessarily better in response to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's admonition that small farmers need to get bigger if they are to survive. The paper provides examples of how bigger ended in utter failure.
Bill Kaplan's latest column appearing on WisOpinion's website is headlined "Down the rabbit hole with Johnson." He notes Sen. Ron Johnson's unyielding support of Donald Trump, ignoring Trump's actions and his phone call to the Ukrainian president seeking dirt on Joe Biden and predicts it will end in disaster.
Right Wisconsin writer John Graber complains that there's leftist intimidation in Badgerland. Commenting on the attempts to institute a new speech code at the University of Wisconsin, Graber claims that leftists on campus consider conservatives guilty of "hate speech." He deplores their intolerance.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen delivers a broadside at Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, insisting that Vos "continues to lead" through grandstanding and humiliation. He cites what he calls Vos' bullying in the case of state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, a quadriplegic who wanted to be able to telecommunicate to some committee hearings. What kind of person would act like this?, Rowen wonders.
Channel 3000's Neil Heinen adds that Vos embarrassed himself by injecting a provision in the bill to help Anderson to further the power of the Republican majority in the Legislature. "Can't you do the right thing just once?" asks Heinen.